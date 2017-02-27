Expo 2020 Dubai team visits Oman

Expo 2020 Dubai team visits Oman

11 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: As part of the Sultanate's preparations to take part in Expo 2020 Dubai, scheduled to be held from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021 under the theme 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future', a team from the Expo's organising committee visited the Sultanate. The visit is part of the existing coordination with the main committee in charge of discussing the Sultanate's preparations for Expo 2020 events.

Chicago, IL

