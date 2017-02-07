During December 2016 and January, 205 suspects were arrested by Al Khoud Royal Oman Police.

During December 2016 and January, 205...

Muscat: Between December 2016 and January, 205 suspects were arrested by Al Khoud Royal Oman Police. A senior official said, "Al Khoud Police Station received numerous reports about vandalism, robbery, looting and fraud among other cases during December last year and January last month."

Chicago, IL

