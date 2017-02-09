Dno Asa Reports 2016 Interim Results and Annual Statement of...
DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced a stepped up drilling campaign in the Kurdistan region of Iraq and the Sultanate of Oman on the back of 2016 operating profits and improved payments for exports from its flagship Tawke field in Kurdistan. The Company also released its annual reserves report which showed an increase in combined proven and probable reserves and contingent resources following the new oil discovery at the Peshkabir field in Kurdistan.
