Corporate tax amendments to open up job opportunities, says expert

The existing administrative machinery is not sufficient to cater to the increased number of tax assessees. Further, the tax department may have to open up additional units throughout the length and breadth of the country, said Davis Kallukaran, managing partner of Crowe Horwath Oman.

