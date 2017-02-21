Cassie de Pecol has listed Oman as one of the locations around the world that travellers must visit.
Muscat: Cassie de Pecol, an American woman who has broken the record for the shortest amount of time taken to travel to all 196 sovereign nations, has listed Oman as one of the locations around the world that travellers must visit. Oman was a must-visit for those who wish "to immerse yourself in the desert and mountains, while learning from locals who live in the mountains.It's a whole different lifestyle," said the 27-year-old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC