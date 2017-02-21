Cassie de Pecol has listed Oman as on...

Cassie de Pecol has listed Oman as one of the locations around the world that travellers must visit.

Times of Oman

Muscat: Cassie de Pecol, an American woman who has broken the record for the shortest amount of time taken to travel to all 196 sovereign nations, has listed Oman as one of the locations around the world that travellers must visit. Oman was a must-visit for those who wish "to immerse yourself in the desert and mountains, while learning from locals who live in the mountains.It's a whole different lifestyle," said the 27-year-old.

Chicago, IL

