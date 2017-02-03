Canines for a Cause event at Al Bustan Palace soon

For the last two years, Jebel K9 has donated OMR4,000 to various charities, such as the Oman Diabetes Association, Oman Cancer Association and Al Khoud Orphanage. For the last two years, Jebel K9 has donated OMR4,000 to various charities, such as the Oman Diabetes Association, Oman Cancer Association and Al Khoud Orphanage.

