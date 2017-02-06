Bring subsidies back? Call for 'fuel ...

Bring subsidies back? Call for 'fuel stamps' to help the poor in Oman

7 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Recently, members of Oman's Shura Council called for fuel prices to be fixed annually instead of monthly and to help low income families afford fuel. Introducing fuel stamps would help people struggling to cope with fuel price hikes, trade unionists and economists say.

