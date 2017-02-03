Both Muhammed Musthafa and Najeeb Mohammed were found dead in Salalah on January 22.
MUSCAT: Indian consular officials are awaiting a window in the bad weather to be able to fly home to India the bodies of two Indians who were found dead in Salalah on January 22. "The bodies were supposed to be flown to the south Indian state of Kerala on Friday, but bad weather has forced the airline to cancel its flights. Now, we have to wait for the airline to resume its operations," Manpreet Singh, the Indian consular agent in Salalah, said.
