Boonen leads Quick-Step Floors at the Tour of Oman
While the Tour of Qatar is cancelled for 2017 and beyond, the team's Persian Gulf racing programme has already seen them contest and successfully defend Marcel Kittel's Dubai Tour crown and the team is aiming to continue its winning form into Oman. Quick-Step Floors will also be racing the Abu Dhabi Tour later in the month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC