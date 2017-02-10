Boonen leads Quick-Step Floors at the...

Boonen leads Quick-Step Floors at the Tour of Oman

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

While the Tour of Qatar is cancelled for 2017 and beyond, the team's Persian Gulf racing programme has already seen them contest and successfully defend Marcel Kittel's Dubai Tour crown and the team is aiming to continue its winning form into Oman. Quick-Step Floors will also be racing the Abu Dhabi Tour later in the month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan 27 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,607 • Total comments across all topics: 278,764,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC