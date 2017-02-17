Bank Nizwa appoints new chief executive officer
Muscat: Bank Nizwa, Oman's first Islamic Bank, has announced the appointment of Khalid Al Kayed as its new chief executive officer. Al Kayed, in his new role, will be driving the bank's solid financial and operational performance forward with renewed vigour.
