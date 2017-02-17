Bank Nizwa appoints new chief executi...

Bank Nizwa appoints new chief executive officer

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Bank Nizwa, Oman's first Islamic Bank, has announced the appointment of Khalid Al Kayed as its new chief executive officer. Al Kayed, in his new role, will be driving the bank's solid financial and operational performance forward with renewed vigour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan 27 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,101 • Total comments across all topics: 278,990,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC