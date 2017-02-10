Bank Muscat's Meethaq signs finance d...

Bank Muscat's Meethaq signs finance deal with Drug Manufacturing Company

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Sulaiman Al Harthy, deputy chief executive officer, Islamic Banking, and Ali Musa Al Balushi, chief executive officer of the Drug Manufacturing Company, signed the finance agreement at the bank's head office. - Supplied picture Sulaiman Al Harthy, deputy chief executive officer, Islamic Banking, and Ali Musa Al Balushi, chief executive officer of the Drug Manufacturing Company, signed the finance agreement at the bank's head office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,722 • Total comments across all topics: 279,207,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC