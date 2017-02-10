Bank Muscat's Meethaq signs finance deal with Drug Manufacturing Company

Sulaiman Al Harthy, deputy chief executive officer, Islamic Banking, and Ali Musa Al Balushi, chief executive officer of the Drug Manufacturing Company, signed the finance agreement at the bank's head office. - Supplied picture Sulaiman Al Harthy, deputy chief executive officer, Islamic Banking, and Ali Musa Al Balushi, chief executive officer of the Drug Manufacturing Company, signed the finance agreement at the bank's head office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.