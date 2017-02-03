Bad weather to continue in Oman on Sunday
Due to bad weather, National Ferries had to cancel its services connecting Muscat, Khasab, Shinas, Masirah, Lima and Bander Abbas with effect from Thursday. Photo-@rthathweather Due to bad weather, National Ferries had to cancel its services connecting Muscat, Khasab, Shinas, Masirah, Lima and Bander Abbas with effect from Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan 8
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand'
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC