Aru hits the ground running at Tour of Oman
In the early years of his career, Fabio Aru seemed almost to have been hot-housed as a Grand Tour contender, racing only sparingly in the opening months of the season and spending large chunks of the spring cloistered away at training camps. As he returns to the Giro d'Italia in 2017 after misfiring on his Tour de France debut last July, Aru has made slight alterations to his traditional, low-key build-up.
