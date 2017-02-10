An agreement to facilitate full time employment of Omanis was signed on Saturday.
The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates signed the Memorandum of Understanding with the National Training Fund to facilitate employment of trainees on full time basis following completion of their respective training programmes. Photo-ONA The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates signed the Memorandum of Understanding with the National Training Fund to facilitate employment of trainees on full time basis following completion of their respective training programmes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC