An agreement to facilitate full time ...

An agreement to facilitate full time employment of Omanis was signed on Saturday.

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates signed the Memorandum of Understanding with the National Training Fund to facilitate employment of trainees on full time basis following completion of their respective training programmes. Photo-ONA The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates signed the Memorandum of Understanding with the National Training Fund to facilitate employment of trainees on full time basis following completion of their respective training programmes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan 27 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,220 • Total comments across all topics: 278,782,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC