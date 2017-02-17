Al Kamil Power extends power purchase agreement till 2021
Muscat: Al Kamil Power Company said that the company has signed an agreement for extending the power purchase agreement with revised terms and conditions, after successful completion of negotiations with Oman Power and Water Procurement Company . The agreement is now extended up to December 31, 2021, according to a disclosure statement posted on MSM website.
