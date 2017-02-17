According to guidance issued by the Ministry of Education, schools in Oman will close at 12pm today.
12pm," said Dr. Ali bin Hamid bin Seif Al Juhuri, Director General of Education for Muscat Governorate. "Please allow students, staff members, and administration to leave at the agreed upon timing.
