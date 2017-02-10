A spokesman for the Royal Oman Police...

A spokesman for the Royal Oman Police said the fatal accident happened as she got off the bus.

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: A 19-year-old engineering student died after an incident involving a bus earlier today, a Royal Oman Police source said. Aya Hilal Al Hilali, from Sultan Qaboos University, was reportedly exiting the bus when she fell or became stuck in the door, according to reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan 27 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,094 • Total comments across all topics: 278,827,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC