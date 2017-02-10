A Spanish Trade Mission is heading to Oman next week
Muscat: A Spanish Trade Mission is heading to Oman next week, the Spanish Embassy in Muscat announced on Sunday. The delegation will represent different Spanish companies and their respective products.
