A screen grab from Al Arabiya TV report about the dune.

Muscat: The world's highest sand dune has been discovered in Oman at a height of 455 meters above sea level. Dr. Eid Al Yahya, A Saudi anthropological researcher and TV presenter, has revealed on a discovery trip that the world's highest sand dune is at the Dhofar Governorate at the Ramlat Jadilah desert.

