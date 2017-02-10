A man has been rescued after being tr...

A man has been rescued after being trapped on a mountain in Musandam

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times of Oman

Khasab: Emergency forces in Musandam, the northern governorate of Oman, have rescued a man after he'd had a fall and trapped himself on the slopes of a mountain near Khasab, the region's administrative capital. Royal Oman Police brigades coordinated a rescue mission with air force units to rescue him, and reached the cliff soon afterwards, taking the man to a waiting ambulance, reported the Sultanate's Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance on their official Twitter account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan 27 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,607 • Total comments across all topics: 278,764,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC