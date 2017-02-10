A man has been rescued after being trapped on a mountain in Musandam

Khasab: Emergency forces in Musandam, the northern governorate of Oman, have rescued a man after he'd had a fall and trapped himself on the slopes of a mountain near Khasab, the region's administrative capital. Royal Oman Police brigades coordinated a rescue mission with air force units to rescue him, and reached the cliff soon afterwards, taking the man to a waiting ambulance, reported the Sultanate's Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance on their official Twitter account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.