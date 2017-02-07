400 to take part in Oman's biking show

400 to take part in Oman's biking show

Muscat: Biking enthusiasts in the Sultanate are eagerly looking forward to the country's first biker festival, being held this weekend in coordination with the Oman Automobile Association. Around 400 bikers, both from Oman and abroad, are expected to turn up for the event, being organised jointly by both of Oman's motorcycle clubs, the Oman Riders and Muscat Bikers.

