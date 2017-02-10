10,000 Omani rials will be given to a...

10,000 Omani rials will be given to a Nepali worker in case of death during employment.

Muscat: Relatives of Nepali migrant workers in Oman will be given up to OMR10,000 in case the worker dies while in employment under a new social welfare and insurance scheme. Currently, the amount is around OMR5,000.

Chicago, IL

