Work on Omana s first solar-powered m...

Work on Omana s first solar-powered mosque is nearing completion.

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Work on Oman's first solar-powered mosque is nearing completion, said the engineer behind the unique initiative. The one-of-its-kind mosque will be able to save up to 60 per cent of electricity consumption compared to other mosques run entirely on traditionally-produced electricity, according to engineer Badr Al Hadabi, the project designer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Sun Solarman 3
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
News Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Muslim morons 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,630 • Total comments across all topics: 277,777,548

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC