Went for better life, came back dead

Yesterday

Divorcing her abusive husband just two and a half years into marriage, Khoko Moni took up a job in Oman as a domestic help with hopes for a new lease of life. But as fate would have it, she endured further physical and sexual abuse at the hands of her employers.

Chicago, IL

