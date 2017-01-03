Visibility will be hit due to dust wi...

Visibility will be hit due to dust wind in the coming hours. - Supplied

Muscat: Visibility will be hit due to dust wind in the coming hours, the Oman meteorology department has tweeted on its official twitter handle. "Dust has been formed in Oman sea.

