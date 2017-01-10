Victims of mistaken identity among th...

Victims of mistaken identity among the 10 sent from Guant namo to Oman

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

From top left, Afghan Abdul Zahir and Yemenis Mohammed al Ansi, Muhammed Ahmad Said Haydar, Salman Yahya Hassan Mohammed Rabei'i and Musab Omar Ali al Madhwani From bottom left, Afghan Bostan Karim and Yemenis Ghaleb Bihani, Mustafa al Shamiri, Walid Said Bin Said Zaid and Hayl al Mithali. All the photos except Bihani's are taken from their prison profiles provided to McClatchy by WikiLeaks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan 8 Solarman 3
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
News Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Muslim morons 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,240 • Total comments across all topics: 278,020,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC