Victims of mistaken identity among the 10 sent from Guant namo to Oman
From top left, Afghan Abdul Zahir and Yemenis Mohammed al Ansi, Muhammed Ahmad Said Haydar, Salman Yahya Hassan Mohammed Rabei'i and Musab Omar Ali al Madhwani From bottom left, Afghan Bostan Karim and Yemenis Ghaleb Bihani, Mustafa al Shamiri, Walid Said Bin Said Zaid and Hayl al Mithali. All the photos except Bihani's are taken from their prison profiles provided to McClatchy by WikiLeaks.
