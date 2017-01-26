Trevor McCartney, General Manager of ...

Trevor McCartney, General Manager of the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. Photo - Shabin E

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Hosting events that will live long in the memory for the right reasons is very important during times of austerity, said Trevor McCartney, General Manager of Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. "As a facility, we have to ensure that we provide all of our customers with the best experience so that they will want to come visit us again," he told the Times of Oman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan 27 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan 8 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,037 • Total comments across all topics: 278,397,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC