Trevor McCartney, General Manager of the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. Photo - Shabin E
Muscat: Hosting events that will live long in the memory for the right reasons is very important during times of austerity, said Trevor McCartney, General Manager of Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. "As a facility, we have to ensure that we provide all of our customers with the best experience so that they will want to come visit us again," he told the Times of Oman.
