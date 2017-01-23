Traders jailed, fined for selling expired products in Oman
Muscat: A shop owner has been jailed and another company boss fined after expired products and shoddy goods were reported to Oman's consumer protection agency. A preliminary court in Rustaq handed out two rulings under the consumer protection law in the form of fines and imprisonment.
