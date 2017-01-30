Thunderstorms are expected in many parts of Sultanate.
Muscat: Rain in some parts of Oman will bring down temperatures this week, according to the Oman Meteorology Department. "Latest weather analysis shows that the Sultanate may be affected by a trough of low pressure with chances of light rain over northern governorates from Wednesday," an official of the Oman Meteorology Department said.
