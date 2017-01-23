The police found one of them dead in his apartment and the other in a nearby building on Sunday.
Muscat: Two Indian expatriate men who were found dead in Salalah have been identified. Manpreet Singh, Chairman Indian Social Club Salalah and Honorary Consular Agent for Embassy of India Muscat, said that the dead men were identified as Muhammed Musthafa and Najeeb Mohammed from the south Indian state of Kerala.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan 8
|Solarman
|3
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand'
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
|Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslim morons
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC