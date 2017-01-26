The Oman Bride Show will help raise awareness about the booming wedding industry in Oman.
Muscat: A glitzy four-day long Oman Bride Show opened yesterday at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre under the patronage of Maitha Al Mahrouqi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Tourism. Organised by East Expo, this is the first edition of the Oman Bride Show that showcases an array of wedding products and services by both local and international exhibitors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|15 hr
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan 8
|Solarman
|3
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand'
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC