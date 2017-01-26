The Oman Bride Show will help raise a...

The Oman Bride Show will help raise awareness about the booming wedding industry in Oman.

Wednesday

Muscat: A glitzy four-day long Oman Bride Show opened yesterday at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre under the patronage of Maitha Al Mahrouqi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Tourism. Organised by East Expo, this is the first edition of the Oman Bride Show that showcases an array of wedding products and services by both local and international exhibitors.

