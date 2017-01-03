The celebration was held at the Military Parade Field in Nizwa.
Muscat: The Royal Oman Police celebrated on Thursday its Annual Day, which falls on January 5 each year. The celebration was held at the Military Parade Field of the Sultan Qaboos Academy for Police Sciences in the Wilayat of Nizwa, Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, under the patronage of Gen Sayyid Munthir bin Majid al Said, Head of Liaison and Coordination at the Royal Office.
