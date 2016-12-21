The bus will be operated by Mwasalat and is designed to reach distant places.
Muscat: A bus to raise awareness on environmental issues will start plying on the roads of Oman from 2018, a senior official from Mwasalat, the operators of the bus, said. This comes following an agreement between beah and Mwasalat which was signed on Monday.
