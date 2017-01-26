The boy used to set cars on fire and then inform the owner of the car, according to ROP.
Muscat: A 16-year-old boy was arrested for setting four cars on fire in Mussandam, a statement from Royal Oman Police said. According to ROP, the boy used to set cars on fire and then inform the owner of the car.
