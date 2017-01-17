Talks continue for change in NOC, says Oman's minister

Muscat: Discussions are taking place over whether to amend labour law rules to allow workers to move jobs without a No Objection Certificate if they have honoured their contracts. The Minister of Manpower, Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser Al Bakri, addressing the Shura Council earlier this week, agreed with members that the two-year visa ban for expat workers should stay, in an effort to protect Omani businesses.

