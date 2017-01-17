Take a look at five of the best parks in Oman

Located close to the road leading to Al Bustan, this park has a dedicated play area for toddlers and is adjacent to the Sindbad Amusement Park, a favourite of families who like to spend a day out on weekends or holidays. Timings: 6:30am - 10:00pm; weekends - 06:30am - 12:00 midnight 2. Riyam Park A visit to Riyam Park, located in Mutrah, is part of the fun when you visit the Mutrah corniche or Old Mutrah Souq, both of which are a big draw for tourists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.