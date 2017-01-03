Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

An Emirates flight from Muscat to Dubai was canceled after baggage handlers discovered a snake in the aircraft's cargo hold. The animal was found before Sunday's flight from Oman, the airline said in a statement, adding that the aircraft was returned to service after being thoroughly searched.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... 17 hr Solarman 3
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
News Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Muslim morons 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,751,790

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC