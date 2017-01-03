Snake on a plane delays flight A flight between Oman and United Arab...

Snake on a plane delays flight A flig...

Snake on a plane delays flight

Read more: WFTV Orlando

MUSCAT, Oman - A flight between Oman and United Arab Emirates had to be grounded after baggage handlers found a stowaway in the plane's cargo hold. The airline told Dubai media that it was found before passengers got on their flight and that the plane was searched before it took off a few hours delayed.

