Sayyid Fahd reviews trade, economic ties with Norway

His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers yesterday received Borge Brende, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway. -ONA His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers yesterday received Borge Brende, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.