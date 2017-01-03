Sayyid Fahd reviews trade, economic ties with Norway
His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers yesterday received Borge Brende, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway. -ONA His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers yesterday received Borge Brende, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway.
