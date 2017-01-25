Sayyid Fahd addresses Oman's expatria...

Sayyid Fahd addresses Oman's expatriate issue

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

No one will be allowed to point fingers at the abilities and experience of our children, says His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said No one will be allowed to point fingers at the abilities and experience of our children, says His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said Muscat: Regulating recruitment of the expat labour force is a collective social responsibility that all sectors and institutes of the state are working to achieve, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers has said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan 8 Solarman 3
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
News Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Muslim morons 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,703 • Total comments across all topics: 278,250,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC