Sayyid Fahd addresses Oman's expatriate issue

No one will be allowed to point fingers at the abilities and experience of our children, says His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said No one will be allowed to point fingers at the abilities and experience of our children, says His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said Muscat: Regulating recruitment of the expat labour force is a collective social responsibility that all sectors and institutes of the state are working to achieve, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers has said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.