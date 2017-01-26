Salim Al Aufi, undersecretary at the Ministry of Oil and Gas. - Times file picture

Muscat: Oman's Khazzan tight gas project is on schedule to start first natural gas production on commercial basis in the fourth quarter of this year, according to a top-level official at the Ministry of Oil and Gas. Located on a previously undeveloped desert site 350 kilometres south of Muscat, work on the Khazzan tight gas project began in 2014 and the completed development will eventually contribute roughly a third of Oman's natural gas supply.

