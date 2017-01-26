Salim Al Aufi, undersecretary at the ...

Salim Al Aufi, undersecretary at the Ministry of Oil and Gas. - Times file picture

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Oman's Khazzan tight gas project is on schedule to start first natural gas production on commercial basis in the fourth quarter of this year, according to a top-level official at the Ministry of Oil and Gas. Located on a previously undeveloped desert site 350 kilometres south of Muscat, work on the Khazzan tight gas project began in 2014 and the completed development will eventually contribute roughly a third of Oman's natural gas supply.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Fri Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan 8 Solarman 3
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Ferguson
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,354 • Total comments across all topics: 278,337,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC