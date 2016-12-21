SalamAir launches ticket sales for Sa...

SalamAir launches ticket sales for Salalah-Muscat flights

Muscat: Oman's first budget airline, Salam Air has launched ticket sales for flights between Salalah and Muscat from January 30 this year, followed by flights from Muscat to Dubai from mid-February. The tickets are available through the website salamair.com, and a number of affiliated travel agents.

Chicago, IL

