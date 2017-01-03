Royal Oman Police celebrates annual day with graduation of cadets

Muscat: A ceremony was held to celebrate the Royal Office Royal Oman Police's Annual Day on January 5. The function was held under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Munthir bin Majid Al Said, Head of Liaison and Coordination at the Royal Office. The event also included the graduation ceremony for the cadet officers at the parade grounds of the Sultan Qaboos Academy for Police Sciences in the Wilayat of Nizwa.

