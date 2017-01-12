Royal Oman Police arrested two people for trying to smuggle drugs. - Photo by ROP
Muscat: An Asian national was arrested at Salalah International Airport for attempting to smuggle in 35 heroin capsules by concealing them in his stomach. In another case, customs personnel from Sarfeet Police Station arrested an Omani citizen while attempting to smuggle in drugs which he hid inside his vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan 8
|Solarman
|3
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand'
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
|Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslim morons
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC