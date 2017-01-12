Royal Oman Police arrested two people...

Royal Oman Police arrested two people for trying to smuggle drugs. - Photo by ROP

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: An Asian national was arrested at Salalah International Airport for attempting to smuggle in 35 heroin capsules by concealing them in his stomach. In another case, customs personnel from Sarfeet Police Station arrested an Omani citizen while attempting to smuggle in drugs which he hid inside his vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan 8 Solarman 3
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
News Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Muslim morons 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,720 • Total comments across all topics: 277,888,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC