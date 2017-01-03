ReggyVermeulen, chief executive offic...

ReggyVermeulen, chief executive officer of the Port of Duqm. - Times file picture

Muscat: A tender to build the proposed bulk liquid terminal at the Port of Duqm in Oman is expected to be awarded within a month. The $1 billion project is a key component of the infrastructure being developed by the Oman government to support a major refinery, keeping pace with the growth of a liquids hub in the Duqm economic zone.

Chicago, IL

