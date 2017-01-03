Private German aircraft makes emergency landing at Muscat Airport
Muscat: A private German aircraft with nine people on board made an emergency landing at Muscat Airport when it was on its way from Maldives to Abu Dhabi, the Public Authority for Civil Aviation said. "MHV640, the aircraft, had technical issues with its left engine before entering the Omani skies.
