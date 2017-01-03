Plenty of jobs for Omanis in industry, says Tanfeedh boss Shaswar Al Balushi,

MUSCAT: Ample job opportunities are available for Omanis in the private sector as the government warns public sector recruitment will be 'very limited' in 2017. That is the view of Shaswar Al Balushi, the head of the Tanfeedh labour market lab, who said thousands of positions currently occupied by expats should go to Omanis, provided they were ready for the challenge of working in the private sector.

