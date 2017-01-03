Plenty of jobs for Omanis in industry, says Tanfeedh boss Shaswar Al Balushi,
MUSCAT: Ample job opportunities are available for Omanis in the private sector as the government warns public sector recruitment will be 'very limited' in 2017. That is the view of Shaswar Al Balushi, the head of the Tanfeedh labour market lab, who said thousands of positions currently occupied by expats should go to Omanis, provided they were ready for the challenge of working in the private sector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand'
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
|Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslim morons
|1
|Omani scholar involved in ground-breaking research (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SpaceBlues
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC