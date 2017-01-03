Plenty of jobs for Omanis in industry...

Plenty of jobs for Omanis in industry, says Tanfeedh boss Shaswar Al Balushi,

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

MUSCAT: Ample job opportunities are available for Omanis in the private sector as the government warns public sector recruitment will be 'very limited' in 2017. That is the view of Shaswar Al Balushi, the head of the Tanfeedh labour market lab, who said thousands of positions currently occupied by expats should go to Omanis, provided they were ready for the challenge of working in the private sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
News Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Muslim morons 1
News Omani scholar involved in ground-breaking research (Aug '15) Aug '15 SpaceBlues 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,945 • Total comments across all topics: 277,589,045

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC