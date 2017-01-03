Petroleum Development Oman celebrates...

Petroleum Development Oman celebrates environment day

12 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Petroleum Development Oman celebrated Oman environment day by signing memorandum of understanding with Ministry of Education and Riyada as a part of its energy management strategy. The MoUs focus on energy management through energy saving and renewable energy utilization.

Chicago, IL

