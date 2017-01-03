Petrofac wins Oman gas project

FTSE 250 oil and gas facility builder Petrofac has signed a contract worth about $600m with Salalah LPG SFZCO, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oman Oil Facilities Development Company, to undertake the engineering, procurement and construction of its Salalah LPG extraction project in the southern part of Oman. Under the terms of the 36-month contract, Petrofac's scope of work will include construction of the liquefied petroleum gas unit and associated facilities, including tie-ins to existing pipeline infrastructure, together with LPG storage and jetty facilities at the Port of Salalah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.