Pakistan hails His Majesty's role in regional peace
Muscat: President Mamnoon Hussain of Pakistan received at the Presidential Palace in Islamabad Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, and his delegation. This came within the framework of the current official visit of Dr Mantheri to Pakistan.
